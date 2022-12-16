SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Wreaths Across America will salute fallen heroes at a ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Remembrance wreaths will be placed on graves and the name of each veteran will be read aloud starting at 11 a.m.

A non-profit that’s bringing awareness to men’s mental health and offering athletic scholarships is hosting a fundraiser called Long Live MC. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Gateway Lounge in Sioux Falls in memory of Emmanuel Christopher, who lost his life to suicide in 2021.

BronzeAge Art Casting in Sioux Falls is hosting Fire + Ice 2022 featuring an outdoor molten iron pour, plus a pop-up gift market and dessert and hot cider. The event goes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. You can create your own iron casting by purchasing a workshop kit for $35 per tile.

Kids can Visit with Santa Claus at Lewis Drug. Santa will be at the Lewis on S. Minnesota Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then Santa will be at the Lewis on S. Louise Avenue from 3-6 p.m.

You can round-out your holiday shopping by checking out the Saturday City Craft Show. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fruit Truck Market in Sioux Falls. The market will also be open at the same time with plenty of fresh fruit and other products for sale. Admission is free.

There’s no shortage of neighborhood light displays to check out in Sioux Falls. They include Lights on Lotta, Holidays on Holbrook, Tribbey Trail, Myers Crazy for Christmas, plus Snowflake Lane, Penguin Lane, Candy Cane Lane and Polar Bear Lane.

Falls Park is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features thousands of festive lights shining brightly each night through January 8th. Admission is free.

The Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls is all decked-out for the holidays. Tidings & Tinsel feature decorated Christmas trees in the second-floor lobby of the Pavilion. Meet Santa Claus on the second floor from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also gaze at the large, 45-foot tall tree outside the Pavilion from dusk until dawn.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the exhibit Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Skate City in Sioux Falls is hosting a Santa Skate from 10 a.m. to noon. You can get your picture with Santa, plus take part in a festive sweater contest, be eligible to win door prizes and skate to holiday music. Admission is $15.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

It’s Ugly Sweater Night at the Stampede hockey game against the Fargo Force. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.