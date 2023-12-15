SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final full day of Winter Weekends in downtown Sioux Falls. There will be fun activities for the family in front of the the 10th Street mural from 1-9 p.m. including bumper cars, food trucks and live entertainment. Admission is free.

Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting a Doggie Holiday Pawty at the Kirby Dog Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Activities include an ugly sweater contest for dogs, plus a stocking station, photos and holiday music.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BronzeAge Art Casting in Sioux Falls is hosting Fire + Ice 2023 featuring an outdoor molten iron pour. The event goes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. You can create your own iron casting by purchasing a workshop kit for $35 per tile. The Fire + Ice Market has expanded to the Little Stone Church on East 6th Street.

Holiday Crafting at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls features creating homemade wrapping paper for ages 6-10 from 10 to 11 a.m. Kids can also meet Santa Claus in the second floor lobby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families shopping at Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls can visit Santa Claus. Santa will be at the Lewis at 69th & Louise from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then Santa heads to the Lewis at 32nd & Ellis Road from 2-6 p.m.

Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at the Hy Vee on South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. The breakfast buffet serving time is 8-10 a.m. The cost is $5 for children, $10 for adults.

The Butterfly House & Aquarium at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls is hosting a Holiday Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include crafts, games, face-painting and photos with Santa. The cost is a paid admission.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 4 p.m.

Wreaths across America Day includes a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. That will be followed by wreaths being placed throughout the cemetery by families and volunteers. Parking is limited and will be directed by volunteers.

Haven Gaming in Parker, SD is hosting a free Board Game Night from 1-9 p.m. You can play their board games, or bring your own. Kids will receive a free game to take home, while supplies last. Free-will donations will go to the Parker Public Library.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards and memorabilia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Enjoy free holiday light displays in KELOLAND. Crazy For Christmas features inflatables and lights at the Myers home located at 1819 S. Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls. Christmas Acres in Le Mars, IA includes thousands of lights, sculptures and music. Visitors are encouraged to leave a donation for the Christian Needs Center.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees inside the capitol building in Pierre. It’s open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th. Admission is free.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is aglow for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

It’s Ugly Sweater Night at tonight’s Stampede hockey game against the Fargo Force. The puck drops at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 6:05 p.m.