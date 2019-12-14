Saturday Boredom Busters: December 14th

Boredom Busters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
11boredombusters_225184530621

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — REACH Literacy is hosting a Pajama Party with Mrs. Claus. Wear your best pajamas and enjoy storytime, donuts and an indoor snowball fight starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $3. REACH Literacy is located at 2101 W> 41st Street Suite 23.

Active Generations in Sioux Falls is hosting a North Pole Carnival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids of all ages can enjoy Christmas music, refreshments, pictures with Santa and reindeer games. Admission is free.

Holy Cross Lutheran in Sioux Falls is hosting a Live Nativity from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free.

Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a Living Nativity & Cantata. It starts with a Soup Supper served from 5-7 p.m. The Living Nativity runs every half hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Christmas Cantata is at 7 p.m. Your free will donation will go to the Bob Trumm Scholarship Fund.

Enjoy holiday brass music during Tuba Christmas. The free performance is at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a St. Lucia Festival of Light at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. A free-will offering will be given to Church on the Street, a faith community serving people struggling with poverty in Sioux Falls.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is hosting a Christmas Concert. The bell choir, brass choir and senior choir will perform Christmas hymns starting at 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls author Tom Roberts will be sharing stories and signing copies of his book Santa’s Prayer at Barnes and Noble in Sioux Falls from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Proceeds from book sales go to the Children’s Home Society.

The Al Opland Singers present Friends & Family Christmas Chorale Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Pipestone, MN. Tickets go from $7 to $17.

Enjoy holiday lights in Garretson, SD. Light the Park is a free display in Split Rock Park from 5-10 p.m.

Holiday lights are also on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests