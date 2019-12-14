Saturday Boredom Busters: December 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — REACH Literacy is hosting a Pajama Party with Mrs. Claus. Wear your best pajamas and enjoy storytime, donuts and an indoor snowball fight starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $3. REACH Literacy is located at 2101 W> 41st Street Suite 23.

Active Generations in Sioux Falls is hosting a North Pole Carnival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids of all ages can enjoy Christmas music, refreshments, pictures with Santa and reindeer games. Admission is free.

Holy Cross Lutheran in Sioux Falls is hosting a Live Nativity from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free.

Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a Living Nativity & Cantata. It starts with a Soup Supper served from 5-7 p.m. The Living Nativity runs every half hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Christmas Cantata is at 7 p.m. Your free will donation will go to the Bob Trumm Scholarship Fund.

Enjoy holiday brass music during Tuba Christmas. The free performance is at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a St. Lucia Festival of Light at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. A free-will offering will be given to Church on the Street, a faith community serving people struggling with poverty in Sioux Falls.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is hosting a Christmas Concert. The bell choir, brass choir and senior choir will perform Christmas hymns starting at 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls author Tom Roberts will be sharing stories and signing copies of his book Santa’s Prayer at Barnes and Noble in Sioux Falls from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Proceeds from book sales go to the Children’s Home Society.

The Al Opland Singers present Friends & Family Christmas Chorale Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Pipestone, MN. Tickets go from $7 to $17.

Enjoy holiday lights in Garretson, SD. Light the Park is a free display in Split Rock Park from 5-10 p.m.

Holiday lights are also on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.