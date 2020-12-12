Saturday Boredom Busters: December 12th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Alive is hosting a Festival of Holiday Traditions at the Washington Pavilion. The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes gingerbread decorating, snowman building, a visit to Santa’s workshop where kids can write a letter to the North Pole, plus storytime with Mother Goose. Parents can shop at vendor booths featuring art, beauty and wellness products.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the new 2-story Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Also, The movie The Polar Express is showing at the Wells Fargo CineDome.

Goodroad is the featured performer during Levitt in Your Living Room. The free, virtual concert is at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The Salvation Army is hosting its $20 Challenge. Each $20 donation made today will be increased to $100 by anonymous donors. You can drop off your donation at 40 Red Kettle sites throughout Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Rapid City Arts Council is giving out free Gingerbread House-Making Kits starting today at the Dahl Arts Center. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 100 kits will be available. Each kit will come with graham crackers, frosting, candy, and a card. Families can learn how to put together the gingerbread houses through an online tutorial available on the YouTube channel—Art Education with the Dahl.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free but donation boxes are available.

Take a stroll through Falls Park and enjoy the festive holiday lights on display as part of Winter Wonderland. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight. The tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 17-thousand lights. It runs nightly through January 3rd. You’re asked to make a donation to Canines for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta.

Lights On Linden is a Christmas light show synchronized to your favorite Christmas songs in Luverne, Minnesota. The display runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Lights on Linden is located at 1010 Linden Street.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees on display at the South Dakota capitol in Pierre. The free display runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Santa Claus is making a couple of appearances at Lewis Drug Stores in Sioux Falls. Santa will be at the Lewis at 26th & Sycamore starting at 11 a.m. Then, he’ll be at the Lewis on Ellis Road starting at 3 p.m.

Saturday City is a holiday craft and vendor show in Sioux Falls. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas at the former VFW building located at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.