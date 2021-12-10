Saturday Boredom Busters: December 11th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Dakota Dachshund Rescue is hosting a Christmas Puppy Party in Sioux Falls.

People attending the party can meet new adoptable dogs and learn more about fostering. The party is taking place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Unify Center-Special Olympics, located at 800 East I-90 Lane.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Kids can meet Santa Claus and get their pictures taken with him from noon to 4 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. Write a letter to the North Pole and drop it in one of the mailboxes located in the first floor lobby or the south side of the second floor lobby. The movies, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, is playing at 1 p.m., followed by the Polar Express at 7 p.m.

Santa is also visiting Lewis Drug stores in South Dakota. Santa will be at the Lewis in Huron starting at 10 a.m. He’ll be at the Lewis at 26th & Sycamore in Sioux Falls at 11 a.m. Finally, Santa will appear at the 32nd & Ellis Road store at 3 p.m.

Jeff Gould will be performing a stage version of his popular radio program, A Prairie Christmas, at the Grand Opera House in Dell Rapids, SD. The performance is at 7:30 p.m.

Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a Living Nativity at 5:30, 6 & 6:30 p.m. A Soup Supper and Basket Raffle takes place from 5-7 p.m. A free-will offering will go the 2022 Youth Group Gathering.

Sioux Falls First Church is hosting a Live Nativity featuring live animals from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free. The church is located at 6300 W. 41st Street.

Scheels in Sioux Falls is hosting Ice Fest. Attend seminars to help you preparing for the upcoming ice fishing season from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also register to win thousands of dollars in prizes that include fishing gear and gift cards.

The Slayton, MN Chamber of Commerce is hosting a USO Show, featuring music by the Fulda Area Big Band and area vocalists. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Murray County Central Auditorium. Sunday’s show is at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $18.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 25-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta Street.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.

It’s Dash for Cash night to benefit local schools during the Stampede hockey team’s game against the Tri-City Storm. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.