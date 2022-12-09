SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean is celebrating World Food Day with a benefit lunch buffet. Serving time goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Diners are requested to make a $10 minimum donation with all the proceeds going to Feeding South Dakota.

Vendors will be selling handmade crafts and other items during the Holiday Market in Watertown, SD. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Codington County Extension Complex. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and a snack bar will be available. Admission is $1, which will be donated to a local charity. Children 12 and under are free.

Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a Live Nativity with showings at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. There will also be a soup supper in the fellowship hall. A Christmas Celebration Cantata will be at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a St. Lucia Festival, which celebrates Lucia bringing food to starving people during a winter famine in Sweden. The free festival starts at 7 p.m. and includes musical performances by church members and traditional Swedish treats.

Active Generations in Sioux Falls is hosting a Winter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be crafts plus pictures with Santa Claus and model railroads on display.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue is hosting a Meet & Greet where adoptable dogs will be on display from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s taking place at Special Olympics Unify Center in Sioux Falls. There will also be pictures with Santa Claus plus servings of hot chocolate and cider along with cookies.

Save your appetite for Breakfast with Santa Cow at Chick-fil-A Empire Place in Sioux Falls. Take a photo with Santa Cow and free crafts will be available from 8-10 a.m.

Sioux Falls American Legion Riders Post #15 is hosting a Chili Cook-Off and Fundraising Bake Sale starting at noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. It costs $5 to enter your chili. It’s $5 to taste and judge the chilies. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 cash drawing during halftime of the Army-Navy football game.

The Davis American Legion is hosting Soup & Santa Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Santa will be at the Legion at 1 p.m. with treat bags. The cost is a free-will donation.

The Rodeo Extravaganza is a ranch rodeo competition taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds starting at 6:30 p.m. Events include trailer loading, branding, wild cow milking and a rawhide race. Vendors will also be selling holiday items for shoppers. Live music will follow the rodeo. Admission is $15, free for kids 6 and under.

SCHEELS in Sioux Falls is hosting Ice Fest. Industry experts will lead seminars to help you preparing for the upcoming ice fishing season. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also register to win a chance at more than $6-thousand in prizes.

Sioux Falls author Tom Roberts will read excerpts from his new book Christmas Reflections at the Reach Literacy bookstore from 10-11 a.m. Sammons Financial Group will donate 40 copies of the book. The books will also be for sale with all proceeds supporting the Children’s Home Society. The bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Terry Peak Ski Area in the Northern Black Hills is now open 7-days a week. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Flea Market is taking place at the Crooks Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, MN is hosting Built Like a Bison from 11 a.m. to noon. Park visitors can learn how bison have thrived on the prairie for thousands of years. The program ends with an optional craft project to take home. The event is free but a vehicle permit is required to enter the park.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Motor City Cruise at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is 7:05 p.m.