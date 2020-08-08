Saturday Boredom Busters: August 8th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The final day of the Sioux Empire Fair features PRCA Rodeo. Rodeo events get out of the chute at 1:30 p.m. in the grandstand. It’s free with a fair admission, which is $10 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 5 and under. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Midway carnival rides and games begin at noon.

Rodeo Days wrap up today across from the Royal River Casino in Flandreau, SD. Events include slack rounds starting at 9 a.m., a grand entry at 6 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15, free for children 10 and under.

Artisans for Animals is an arts and crafts festival fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lewis Drug at 37th and Minnesota. The cost is a free-will donation.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and crafts at the Dell Rapids Farmers Market. The hours are from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dell Rapids City Park.

Solace Farm General Store in Davis, SD is hosting a Flea Market & Festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot lunch will be served at the American Legion. Husband sitting is available at the Davis Bar.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 9 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie in downtown Sioux Falls is Back to the Future. The movie begins at dusk at Fawick Park. Popcorn, candy, soda and water are available for purchase.

Kings & Associates are the featured performers for Levitt in Your Living Room. The free virtual concert begins at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.