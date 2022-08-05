SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the first full day of the Sioux Empire Fair taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides open at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. Justin Moore with special guest Julie Eddy are the grandstand acts beginning at 8 p.m. The fair runs through next Saturday.

The Pipestone County Fair in Minnesota includes a BBQ Cook-off Contest with judging starting at 3 p.m., a rib feed at 5 p.m., a ranch rodeo at 6 p.m. and a country music fest at 7 p.m.

The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is hosting a free Fishing Open House. There are two sessions: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. There’s no registration required and they’ll provide the gear and bait.

Railroad Day at Historic Prairie Village, west of Madison, SD, includes rides aboard railroad equipment and the steam-powered carousel. Activities begin at 10 a.m. There will also be a South Dakota Railroad presentation in the Opera House at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children. Individual ride tickets are sold separately.

The Sioux River Folk Festival at Newton Hills State Park includes music and yoga workshops from 10 a.m. to noon. Musical performances begin at noon and run through the evening. Tickets are $30. Children 14 and under are free.

The Dress for Success Summer Closet Sale is taking place at the Embe Downtown location in Sioux Falls. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and includes coats & suits for $10, plus dresses, purses and shoes for $5. Your shopping spree supports local women in finding professional attire and career development.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Heartland County Corn Maze is open for the season on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg, SD. You’re invited to navigate through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs from noon to 9 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys are the featured performer at the free Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m. Nick Burke is the opening act.