SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s a full schedule of events on the first full day of the Sioux Empire Fair. Activities at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds include a baking contest at 10 a.m., team roping at 11 a.m., midway carnival rides open at noon, cow milking demonstrations at 2 & 7 p.m. Brothers Osborne with Pecos & The Rooftops perform in the grandstand at 7:30 p.m. Fair admission is $10, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. The fair runs through August 12th.

Levitt at the Falls is hosting a celebration of African Music. Christian Adeti will kick off the free music with a children and family performance accompanied by the Titambe West African Dance Ensemble at 10:30 a.m. The Kunama Cultural Festival Band, which includes members from the Sioux Falls-based Siyaba band, performs at 6 p.m. Headliner Chinobay takes the Levitt stage at 7:45 p.m.

Concerts at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally include Koe Wetzel, Steel Panther and the Downboys playing at the Buffalo Chip Campground. Aaron Watson performs at the Iron Horse Saloon.

The Sioux River Folk Festival features a day of live music at Newton Hills State Park near Canton, plus a campground contest and raffle drawing. The performances start at noon. Tickets are $30, free for kids under 14. The festival ends on Sunday.

The South Dakota Parkinson Foundation is hosting a Step Big Walk fundraiser. Registration at Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls is at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $35, $25 for youth.

Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota is hosting Taste The Goodness, featuring a selection of food, craft beer, wine, music and a silent auction. It’s being held inside of tents at 212 East 11th Street in downtown Sioux Falls from 5-9 p.m. The cost is $55 with the money going to help those served by the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. You must be at least 21-years-old to attend.

The Empire Mall is hosting a Back To School Bash featuring animal encounters with the ZooMobile as well as face painting and balloon art. The first 100 kids will receive a gift bag with school supplies, coupons from their favorite brands and milk & cookie refreshments.

The Bash takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Center Court.

Starbucks, Hy-Vee, Sodexo and CASA of Sioux Falls are hosting a School Supplies Giveway from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hy-Vee on East 10th Street. Families can also enjoy burgers, hot dogs and coffee, plus games and prizes for kids.

The Roosevelt High School Marching Band is hosting a fundraising Car Wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the school parking lot. The cost is a free-will donation.

Learn the basics of archery during Super Summer Saturday at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The sessions are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. All equipment will be provided. All youth should be accompanied by an adult for classes.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from housewares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City features produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Market Park.

The Bazaart Show is an outdoor showcase for local artists selling their works. It’s taking place at Sunny’s Pizzeria in Sioux Falls from 1-5 p.m.

Beaver Days in Beaver Creek, MN include a parade at 10 a.m., a car show at 10:30 a.m., a community meal at 4:30 p.m. and a street dance at 7:30 p.m.

Movie Night at the Birdcage features the film, Where the Wild Things Are. Gates open at 7 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Concessions are available for purchase.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features sprint cars, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.