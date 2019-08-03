Saturday Boredom Busters: August 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can try a variety of outdoor activities during Outdoor University at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. Activities include fishing, kayaking, archery, bb guns, paintball plus classes on shot-gunning techniques, and predator calling. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuition for Outdoor University is free and there’s no pre-registration.. The Outdoor Campus is located in Sertoma Park,

Levitt at the Falls presents the Pistol Whippin Party Penguins. The free concert at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls is at 7 p.m. There is free parking at city meters, ramps and lots. Parking is also available at Raven Industries, Lutheran Social Services and the east lot of Cherapa Place.

The Sioux Empire Fair presents country music artist LeAnn Rimes. The main stage performance begins at 8 p.m. The show is free with a paid fair admission which is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 6-12.

The Sioux River Folk Festival at Newton Hills State Park near Canton is dedicated to promoting traditional music in South Dakota. Enjoy live performances from noon to 11 p.m. Workshops take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is $25, free for children 14 and under. A park entrance license is also required.

Beresford’s Old Fashioned Weekend includes a Craft & Food Vendor Fair in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a Car Show & Shine at D.A.D’s Repair from 2-5 p.m. followed by a Burn-Out Contest at Eastway Auto along with a Cruise Night from 6-8 p.m.

Anglers of all ages are invited to Family Park in Sioux Falls for free fishing starting at 9 a.m. Everything is furnished, including poles, bait and tackle.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Frozen. The movie starts at dusk. Refreshments will be sold.