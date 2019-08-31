Saturday Boredom Busters: August 31st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Round Three of the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge – LPGA Symetra Tour. Players will be competing for a purse of a quarter-million dollars at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls. The first group tees off at 7:30 a.m. The final round is Sunday.

Butterflies are cleared for takeoff at a couple of South Dakota state parks. Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls and Palisades State Park near Garretson are hosting Butterfly Tagging events. Park visitors can take part in tagging the monarchs from 2-4 p.m. The events are free with a park entrance license.

Vick’s Corner in Spirit Lake, Iowa is hosting an Antique Show & Flea Market through Labor Day. Dealers from several states will be selling antiques, collectibles and primitives from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Hawarden Derby Club is hosting a Demolition Derby. Drivers will be competing in six classes starting at 5 p.m. at the Hawarden, IA Events Complex. Admission is $5 and $10.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

Vendors at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market are selling fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anglers of all ages are invited to Family Park in Sioux Falls for free fishing starting at 9 a.m. Everything is furnished, including poles, bait and tackle.

The final free Moonlight Movie of the summer is Superman. The movie begins at dusk at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. Refreshments will be sold during the movie.