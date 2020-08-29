Saturday Boredom Busters: August 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Emily’s Hope Poker Run has added a Classic Car Event to today’s lineup. Motorcycles will leave from J & L Harley Davidson at noon. Vehicles will leave from Schulte Subaru at 2 p.m. All participants will end at the Blue Rock Bar & Grill in Sioux Falls. The day ends with a silent auction, music by Kory & the Fireflies plus fireworks. Proceeds benefit Emily’s Hope, a non-profit that helps families dealing with addiction.

PorkPalooza is a benefit for LifeScape featuring rib vendors, live music, kids activities, raffles and a fireworks show. It’s taking place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the USD Discovery District in Sioux Falls.

KKIDS, which stands for Keeping Kids In Outdoor Sports, is hosting a free Youth Expo at the Garretson Sportsmen Club. The free activities include rifle safety and shooting, puppy training basics, game bird calling, archery shooting plus raffles and food. The expo goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Taste the Goodness is a benefit for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. Volunteers will be providing samples of delicious foods, craft beers, wines coffees and desserts from 5-9 p.m. at the Avera Tech Building in downtown Sioux Falls. The cost is $45 for unlimited tasting.

The Monster Truck Throwdown invades Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4 p.m. A free pit party at 5 p.m. is your chance to get up close to the trucks, stock up on merchandise and collect autographs. The monster truck show starts at 7 p.m.

The Great Plains Water Color Society Art Show is taking place at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD. Enjoy the works of local artists, plus live music and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The final Moonlight Movie of the summer is The Goonies. The free film begins at dusk at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. Popcorn, candy, soda and water are available for purchase.

Encore Drive-In Nights present a filmed concert by Metallica. Show time is 9 p.m. at Luverne, Minnesota’s Verne Drive-In.