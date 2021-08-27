Saturday Boredom Busters: August 28th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Emily’s Hope Poker Run and Classic Car Show is a fundraiser for the non-profit that helps families dealing with addiction. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls. The ride begins at noon. The Classic Car Show will be held at Autoland starting at 2 p.m. The day wraps up at the Blue Rock Bar & Grill with a silent auction, live music and fireworks.

The McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge features barrel racing, mutton busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour. The challenge takes place at the Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena. Pre-show entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m. The rodeo starts at 5:30 p.m. Adult tickets range in price from $12 to $15 with children’s admission at $5. All proceeds will support programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch.

The Step Big Walk is a benefit for the South Dakota Parkinson Foundation. The walk takes place from 8-11:30 a.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium. Walkers can also participate virtually. All proceeds will go toward Parkinson’s programs and services offered in the state.

The Sanford Health Fitness Expo includes vendors and activities promoting healthy living. The Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon. Admission is free

Also at the Pentagon, the Sioux Falls Marathon is hosting 100-meter Youth Dashes open to children 14 and under. The dashes are at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

That Sounds Decent features seven bands, food trucks and skate ramps at the 8th & Railroad Center in downtown Sioux Falls. Gates open at 3 p.m. The music starts at 3:45 p.m. Admission is free.

The Montrose Music Festival features dozens of musicians performing for free this weekend along the Vermillion River in Montrose, SD. Tonight’s main event inside the American Legion Hall includes Steve Fisher followed by Redd Volkaert starting at 8 p.m. Tickets to tonight’s concert are $30.

The Taylor Scott Band is the featured performer at Levitt at the Falls free concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

BronzeAge Art Casting is hosting a Falls Art Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring local art, demonstrations and outdoor workshops. BronzeAge Art Casting is a short walk to Falls Park where Farmer Market vendors are selling fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 9 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $10.

Historic Prairie Village in Madison, SD is hosting a Steam Threshing Jamboree this weekend which includes a parade, a flea market, steam and horse threshing, machinery demonstrations, tractor pull, carousel rides and live music. Admission is $12, $2 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

The final Moonlight Movie of the summer is Incredibles 2, rated PG. The free movie starts at dusk at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $13, $6 for students.