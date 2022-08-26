SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — All vehicles are welcome to take part in the Emily’s Hope Poker Run & Classic Car Show. Registration for the Poker Run goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at J & L Harley-Davison. The cost is $25. Participants will ride 100 miles around the Sioux Falls area. The Classic Car Show starts at 1 p.m. at Autoland. The day wraps up at the Blue Rock Bar & Grill to draw poker hands starting at 6 p.m. 100-percent of proceeds go to Emily’s Hope to help families affected by addiction.

The Xtreme Event Rodeo Challenge at McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls features the Northern Bull Riding Tour, along with barrel racing and mutton busting. The pre-show starts at 4:30 p.m. with the rodeo events getting underway at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children. All proceeds will to go programs to serve the at-risk boys at McCrossan.

The Central States Fair in Rapid City wraps up with a Special Rodeo, with rodeo activities geared for people with disabilities of all ages at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. Carnivals rides open at noon. Russell Dickerson with Logan Mize perform in the grandstand at 7 p.m.

BronzeAge Art Casting, across from Falls Park, is hosting its final Falls Art Market of the season. Market-goers can check out a variety of local pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and fiber arts from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Historic Prairie Village near Madison, SD is hosting a Steam Threshing Jamboree this weekend. The jamboree includes steam & horse threshing, sawmill demonstrations, parades, plus train and carousel rides. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Community Outreach ministry is hosting Family Fun Day at Giving Hope Bingo in Sioux Falls. There will be inflatables, carnival games, and bingo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Heartland County Corn Maze is open for the season on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg, SD. You’re invited to navigate through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs from noon to 9 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

Eliza Blue is the headline performer at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The free music starts at 7 p.m. Noah Schmitt is the opening act.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Kansas City Monarchs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for students.