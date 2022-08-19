SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stretch your legs and support the American Heart Association by taking part in the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk 1 or 3 mile routes.

The Old Courthouse Museum is hosting Pedaling the Past: Sioux Falls History Bike Tour. You’re invited to ride a 5 to 8 mile loop starting and ending at the downtown museum starting at 9 a.m. Stops along the way include Falls Park and Tuthill Park. The cost is $10. Riders must provide their own bicycle and helmet.

Downtown Riverfest has moved to Fawick Park due to downtown construction. The activity tent is open from 4-7:30 p.m. The musical lineup includes Back Alley at 4:30 p.m., Mat D & the Roadside Revival at 6:30 p.m. and Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free. There won’t be any canoe or kayak rides this year because there are no boat ramps at Fawick Park.

St. Joseph School at the Cathedral is hosting a Celebrating Families Back To School Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can get new socks, underwear and bicycle helmets. There will also be a free lunch

Activities at the Central States Fair in Rapid City include a youth livestock show starting at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, carnival rides at noon, a Black Hills pooch pageant at 1 & 3 p.m. and a demolition derby at 7 p.m. The fair runs through August 27th.

Archery Outfitters is celebrating its 25th year in business by hosting a 3D Archery Shoot & Open House from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The open house is free to attend. It costs $15 to shoot, $5 for members. There will also be drawings and giveaways.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Heartland County Corn Maze is open for the season on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg, SD. You’re invited to navigate through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs from noon to 9 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

The Lemon Bucket Orkestra is the Levitt at the Falls headline act tonight in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The free music starts at 7 p.m. The Sioux Falls Lion Dance team is the opening act

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for students.