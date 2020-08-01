Saturday Boredom Busters: August 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair begins its week-long run at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 5 and under. Carnival rides and games in the Midway start at noon.

Check out rare historical military planes on display at Sioux Falls Regional Airport as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour. Today’s hours are 2-6 p.m. Admission is $10 a person or $20 for a family of four.

A Plane Pull Competition at the Maverick Air Center will raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota. Teams will pull a historical fighter plane starting at noon. Awards will be given out to the fastest pull in each of three divisions.

Shayna Steele is the featured performer for Levitt in Your Living Room. The free virtual concert begins at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

It’s Princess & Pirates Night at the Canaries baseball game against the Chicago Dogs. First pitch is 6:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie in downtown Sioux Falls is Secret Life of Pets II. The movie begins at dusk at Fawick Park. Popcorn, candy, soda and water are available for purchase.