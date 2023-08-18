SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — “I Walk to Save Lives” is the theme of today’s Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Registration gets underway at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The 1.5 mile walk begins at 9 a.m. Heart disease and stroke survivors will also be talking part in the walk. The goal is to raise $70-thousand for the American Heart Association.

Downtown Riverfest is a party along the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls that includes live music, food vendors and kids activities. The concert lineup includes Rich Show & the Airports at 5:30 p.m., Spooncat! at 7:30 p.m. followed by KORY and the FIREFLIES at 9:30 p.m. A kids’ activity tent opens at 4 p.m. The Friends of the Big Sioux River will sell raffle tickets to win an inflatable paddle board and raise funds for the non-profit’s efforts to protect the Big Sioux River.

GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning Cocoa Sarai is the headline performer at the Levitt at the Falls free outdoor concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The music starts at 7 p.m. with opening act, Mazee Blanco.

The Sioux Falls VA Show & Shine features a car show along with performances by the El Riad Fife & Drum Corps, the Lincoln High School Marine JROTC Color Guard, plus live music and door prizes. Registration for the Show & Shine starts at 9 a.m. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

You’re invited to cheer more than 500 Special Olympic athletes in Sioux Falls. The Southeast Area Softball Tournament takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sherman Park. The Bocce Tournament takes place Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCart Fields.

Roosevelt High School is hosting a Marching Band Clinic Show at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Gates open at 10 a.m. Admission is $10 dollars. Concessions are available.

Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival in Yankton features arts & craft booths opening at 9 a.m., a parade at 9:30 a.m., tractor games at 1 p.m., a golf ball drop at 4 p.m. and live music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ben Clare United Methodist Church in Valley Springs, SD is hosting an Ice Cream Social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering. All proceeds will support United Women in Faith projects.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from house wares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City features produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Market Park.

The Central States Fair in Rapid City includes a world-qualifying livestock show at 10 a.m. MT, carnival rides at noon, youth livestock shows at 2 p.m. and a demolition derby at 7 p.m.

It’s Military Appreciation Day and Demkota Ranch Beef Day at the Brown County Fair in Aberdeen. Activities include a baby crawling contest at 10 a.m., carnival rides at 1 p.m., a hot sauce tasting contest at 3 p.m. and a concert by Dustin Evans & The Good Times Band at 9 p.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Cool-off this hot weekend at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools. Facilities that are still open include Kuehn Pool along with Laurel Oak and Drake Springs Family Aquatic Centers. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Sioux City Explorers at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features sprint cars, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.