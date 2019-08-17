Saturday Boredom Busters: August 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk is a benefit for the American Heart Association. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. Opening ceremonies are at 8:15 a.m. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. There is also a kids zone plus food and entertainment.

The Sioux Falls Air Show: Power on the Prairie features aerial acrobatics, ground displays, kids activities and food vendors at the South Dakota Air National Guard Base. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Performances begin at 11 a.m. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Downtown Riverfest features an evening of live music, exhibits, food, canoe rides and fireworks in the river greenway in downtown Sioux Falls. Activities get underway at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

A pool party for pooches is a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Doggie Paddle goes from 2-5 p.m. at Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls. Admission is a $5 donation or a bag of pet food. All dogs are required to bring their owners. Paws Pet Resort is located at 7121 Cliff Avenue.

Animal Enrichment Day at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls offers visitors a chance to see the zoo’s staff at work and the animals at play. The event runs from 1-4 p.m. The cost is a paid admission. It’s free for zoo members.

While you’re at the zoo, enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program.. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

J and L Harley Davidson is hosting a Veterans Health & Benefit Fair for all veterans and their families. You can learn about programs offered by the VA and DAV, as well as benefits that are available for housing and education. The fair runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Archery Outfitters is hosting a 3D Archery Shoot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m All ages are welcome. Archer Outfitters is located at 1811 North Lowell Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Riverboat Days in Yankton include a downtown parade at 9:30 a.m., carnival rides at the Yankton Mall starting at noon, a cornhole tournament in the ball field at 2 p.m. with an Extreme Bull Riding Tour event south of the Chamber of Commerce at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Back to the Future. The movie begins at dusk. Refreshments will be sold during the movie.