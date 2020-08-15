Saturday Boredom Busters: August 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Better Business Bureau and Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers are hosting a social distance Shred Event in Sioux Falls. You can drop off your documents at Washington High School, the Washington Pavilion parking lot and the Minnwest Bank on South Louise from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can stay inside your car the entire time as volunteers will remove the documents. You’re asked to make a $5 per box or bag donation for Crime Stoppers.

You’re invited to walk where you are during the Eastern South Dakota Virtual Heart Walk. The event is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Post your photos and videos using #SoDakHeartWalk.

Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls is hosting a Perseid Meteor Shower Self-Guided Night Hike. Visitors can walk the trails and watch meteors streak across the night sky. Hikers should practice social distancing and bring along bug spray. A park license is required.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 9 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Enjoy plenty of live music at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Reverend Horton Heat, The Hawkeyes and Big Skillet are playing at the Buffalo Chip Campground. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are performing at the Iron Horse Saloon.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie in downtown Sioux Falls is Superman starring the late Christopher Reeve. The movie plays at Fawick Park at dusk. Popcorn, candy, soda and water are available for purchase.

It’s Ladies Night Diamond Dig at the Canaries baseball game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. First pitch is 6:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.