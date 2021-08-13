Saturday Boredom Busters: August 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair wraps up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Fair hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10, $5 for children, free for children 5 and under. Carnival rides in the midway the start at noon. PRCA rodeo events in the grandstand are at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD is hosting a Cheese & Ice Cream Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to locally-produced cheese and ice cream to sample, the festival includes live music, kids activities and raffle packages. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children. The festival is a fundraiser for the Family Visitation Center in Sioux Falls.

Taste of Goodness in downtown Sioux Falls is a benefit for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. Local restaurants will be featuring their signature dishes, plus there will be live music, and a silent auction. The event is taking place outside the Avera IT building on East 11th Street from 5-9 p.m. The $45 entrance fee gets you unlimited access to food and beverage tastings. You must be 21 to attend.

You can meet hip-hop artist 50 Cent during an appearance at the Louise Avenue Hy Vee. He’ll be promoting his new line of alcohol products from 4-5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Britnee Kellogg is the featured performer at the Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Concerts at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally include Insane Clown Posse, From Ashes to New and P.O.D.

The Scheels Hunt Expo features a Dock Dog Competition. The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Scheels at The Empire Mall. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and hand-crafted items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Test your inner GPS at Heartland Country Corn Maze, on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. Visitors are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 9 p.m.

Businesses in Davis, SD are hosting an Indoor & Outdoor Flea Market that includes antiques, primitives, restorables, up-cycled and re-purposed items along with home-baked breads and pies. The Flea Market is taking place on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Wonder Woman, rated PG-13. The movie starts at dusk. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $13, $6 for students.