SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Empire Fair wraps up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds with two performances of rodeo. The Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo takes place at 1:30 & 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding. Admission to the rodeo is free with a fair admission which is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Today’s fair hours run from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides on the midway open at noon.

The Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls is hosting a ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the U.S.S. South Dakota. The free event begins at 10 a.m. Historian Paul Stillwell will sign copies of his new book, Battleship Commander, at 2 p.m.

The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is hosting a Hunting Gear Giveaway where you can pick out gently-used hunting and fishing gear for your closet and enter to win door prizes. The giveaway takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be an open house for fishing and archery at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. All equipment will be provided.

Memorial Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Used Book Sale from 8 a.m. to noon. Items include books for all ages, puzzles, board games, music, and teacher supplies. The price is $5 a bag.

Breakfast with the Band is a showcase of the Lincoln High School Marching Band. Rehearsal starts at 8 a.m. at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls with the show presentation at 10 a.m. Bring some cash to enjoy coffee & donuts during the event.

Wings Gymnastics Academy in Sioux Falls is hosting a Birthday Bash that includes an inflatable obstacle course, carnival games, face-painting, plus open gym time and giveaways. The free event goes from 4-6:30 p.m.

The Junkin Market features antiques, rustic, re-purposed and handmade crafts for sale at the Codington County Extension Building in Watertown, SD. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Heartland County Corn Maze is open for the season on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg, SD. You’re invited to navigate through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs from noon to 9 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are the featured performers at the free Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m. Nathan Barrow is the opening act.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lake Country DockHounds at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for students.