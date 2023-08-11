SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair wraps up Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides open at noon. Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo features two performances at 1:30 and 7 p.m. The rodeo is free with a paid fair admission which is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for kids 5 and under.

First-responders will be honoring during a Closing Ceremony for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point. Next year’s rally logo will be revealed along with the winner of the logo contest. Evening concerts include tribute bands Back in Black, Petty & The Heartshakers plus Big Skillet at the Buffalo Chip Campground, and Yelawolf performing at the Iron Horse Saloon.

Scott Tournet is the featured performance at the free Levitt at the Falls outdoor concert in Sioux Falls. The music starts at 7 p.m. with opening act, Dickie. Food vendors will be set up at 6 p.m.

Animal Enrichment Day offers a chance for visitors to the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls to see the work of the zoo’s animal care staff as well as see the animals at play. The cost is a zoo admission. Activities will take place throughout the afternoon. Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USS South Dakota Day of Honor pays tribute to the three ships that have carried the name USS South Dakota. Activities get underway at 10 a.m. at the Battleship Memorial with a concert by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. Former South Dakota Lt. Governor Matt Michels emcees the commemoration which begins at 11 a.m. featuring keynote speaker U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

Dress up as your favorite superhero or princess during a special event at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. Princess & Superhero Day includes creating your own superhero utility belt, taking the Princess Engineering Challenge, plus photos with real heroes, villains and princesses. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Raven’s Children’s Studio.

The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is hosting a Gear Giveaway. People can stop by and pick up free, gently-used hunting and fishing gear from 9 a.m. to noon. Super Summer Saturday at The Outdoor Campus features the basics of archery or fishing. The session are from 10 am to noon and 1-3 p.m. All equipment will be provide.

Roosevelt High School is hosting a Marching Band Clinic Show at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls from 6-8 p.m. Gates open af 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10 dollars. Concessions are available. The performance caps-off a day-long marching band clinic for area school starting at 8 a.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from house wares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City features produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Market Park.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 5:35 p.m.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features sprint cars, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.