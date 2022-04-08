SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is hosting a Fishing Open House. Anglers of all ages are invited to fish at the Outdoor Campus pond from 1-3 p.m. They’ll provide the gear and bait, if you don’t bring your own. No registration is required.

The South Sioux Falls Kiwanis Club is hosting the Carbs for Kids 5K & Bake Sale at Cherry Rock Park. The bake sale goes from 7:30 to 10 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit local youth programs.

The Midco Aquatic Center is hosting an Underwater Easter Egg Hunt from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The hunt is divided into age groups and kids are invited to swim once they finish collecting their eggs. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

The Experience Real Estate is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Bunny Visit starting at 10 a.m. at the Journey Elementary School park in Sioux Falls. Kids will have a chance to win the grand prize of a bicycle.

Minnehaha Extension Master Gardeners are hosting a Spring Gardening Clinic in the Froiland Science Complex at Augustana University. Experts will speak on topics ranging from soil health to vertical gardening from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

The Arabian Horse Society of South Dakota is hosting its Spring Show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Native American students at SDSU are hosting the 30 annual Wacipi at Frost Arena on the Brookings campus. The grand entries are at 1 and 7 p.m. Admission is $6, free for students with an ID.

Lights Up Productions presents the play The Passion and the Cross at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. The performance is at 7 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Waterloo Blackhawks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

Celebrate the upcoming racing season with a Race Party Car Show at the Red Rock Bar & Grill in Rowena. You can check out the race cars on display from 1-4 p.m.

Enjoy third-round action from The Masters Golf Tournament here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage from Augusta National Golf Club goes from 2-6 p.m.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.