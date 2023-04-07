SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Kids have plenty of opportunities to get a big haul of Easter treats in Sioux Falls. Easter Egg Hunts are taking place at Great Shots starting at 8:30 a.m., The Great Plains Zoo at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Skate City from 10 a.m. to noon, Good Earth Farm in Lennox from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sioux Falls First at 10 a.m.

Downtown Sioux Falls businesses are also hosting an Easter Egg hunt from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There’s also an Easter Egg hunt at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from noon to 5 p.m. Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Easter Fun Day for children 2 years-old on up to 5th grade starting at 1 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Lowe’s Home improvement is hosting a SpringFest Egg-Venture from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The South Sioux Falls Kiwanis Club is hosting a Carbs for Kids 5K and Bake Sale at Cherry Rock Park. The bake sale goes from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Your free-will donation will go to support youth in the community. The 5K starts at 8 a.m.

The Brandon Farmers Market features vendors selling everything from toys, artwork, baked goods, produce and jewelry. It’s located at 800 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Zootopia and The Natural, both rated PG, plus Noah, rated PG-13 and Inside Llewyn Davis, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, rated PG plus Renfield and The Pope’s Exorcist, both rated R.

Watch third-round action of The Masters golf tournament here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage from Augusta National begins at 2 p.m. Central Time.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Tri-City Storm at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.