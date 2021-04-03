Saturday Boredom Busters: April 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — There is no shortage of Easter egg hunts for families to enjoy today in the Sioux Falls area.

The Downtown Sioux Falls Easter Egg Hunt goes from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at downtown shops.

The Brandon Edge Easter Egg Hunt starts at 10 a.m. in McHardy Park.

The Midco Aquatic Center is hosting an Underwater Easter Egg Hunt from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Big Sioux Chapter Guardians of the Children is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt starting at noon at the Furniture Mart USA Factory Clearance Center on East Hinks Lane.

Embrace Church is hosting Easter Egg Hunts at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

East Side Lutheran is hosting a Drive-Thru Eggstravaganza at 1 p.m.

Great Shots is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 8:10 a.m.

The Passion and the Cross is a one act, 2-hour musical about the Easter story. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15.

A benefit concert will be held for Nathan Foote, who’s in need of a double lung transplant after getting sick with COVID-19. The concert will feature local hip hop artists performing at the Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg, starting at 9 p.m. Admission is $5.

Shopping at the Commons features vendors selling arts and crafts at 215 North Cedar Street in Luverne, MN. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Tri-City Storm at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.