SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is hosting Party for the Planet: Spring into Action, focusing on conservation of monarch butterflies and songbirds. The party takes place from 1-4 p.m. and includes Creature Features, Birding Walks, a Birdfeeder Craft Station plus Zookeeper talks. The cost is a zoo admission.

There are still plenty of bargains to be found during the final day of the Kingswood Rummage Sales on the west side of Sioux Falls. Most of the individual sales are open by 8 a.m. and run into the afternoon.

The senior condominium complex Village Cooperative of Sioux Falls, is hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. Visitors can check out condo units and enjoy SDSU ice cream. Village Cooperative is located at 77th Street & Cliff Avenue.

Roller Derby is making a comeback in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Empire Pride Sports Association presents the debut match of Sioux Falls Roller Derby vs. Arkansas Coed Roller Derby. The doors open at the Sioux Falls Coliseum at 6 p.m. They roll at 7 p.m.

The Augustana Theatre Company presents Little Women, the Musical. The performances are at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Edith Mortenson Center on the Augie campus. Tickets are $15, free for students K-12.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents: Wizard of Oz — Young Performers’s Edition. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Hello, Dolly, rated G, plus Eyes Wide Shut and the new release Everything Everywhere All at Once, both rated R.