SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The top bull riders in the world are competing in PBR: Unleash the Beast at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The action gets underway at 6:45 p.m. Purchase tickets at the KELOLAND Box Office.

Get ready for the upcoming open-water fishing season during Fish Fest at Scheels in Sioux Falls. The event includes gear for sale, giveaways, vendors and seminars by fishing experts. Walleye University starts at 10 a.m. Championship Jigging Techniques begins at 2 p.m.

Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items for sale include everything from hand-made necklaces, bracelets, earrings and quilts. Plus items for your pets including bandanas, bow ties and toys. The event is a fundraiser for summer youth camp.

First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Puzzle Derby to determine who’s the fastest at completing a 500-piece puzzle in 3 hours or less. The derby starts at 1 p.m. Registration is $20 a person, or $80 for a team of four. Proceeds will benefit children’s outreach ministries.

A concert featuring entertainer Tim Lovelace is a benefit for The Mission Ball, a Brandon-based ministry that donates soccer balls to children around the world. The concert is at 6 p.m. at Faith Baptist Fellowship in Sioux Falls. Tickets are $11.

The 48th annual USD Wacipi is taking place this weekend at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on the Vermillion campus. The grand entries are at 1 & 7 p.m. Sunday’s grand entry is at 1 p.m.

The USA Powerlifting South Dakota State Championships feature athletes ranging in age from 10 to 72. The lifting begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Arena.

Paws to Celebrate is a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The event takes place from 5-10 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and includes a live and silent auction. Tickets are $75.

The American Legion in Arlington, SD is hosting a Mountain Oyster Feed. Serving time is 6-8 p.m.

​​Schmeckfest is an annual celebration in Freeman, SD going back to 1959. Activities include a Walk-In Country Kitchen Sausage Sale from 2-7 p.m. at the Freeman Academy campus. All proceeds benefit Freeman Academy.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s the final weekend of skiing and snowboarding season in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.