SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jazz, Pans & Pastries features high school and middle school jazz band performances at the Jefferson High School Commons. People can enjoy pastries and drinks while listening to music by bands from Jefferson and Memorial Middle School from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10, $5 for students.

A fundraiser will take place in Hartford to help Deb Bender, who’s awaiting a double-lung transplant. The fundraising is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 120 Main Events and includes a pork loin sandwich meal, a bake sale, raffles and silent auctions.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford is hosting a Car Show & Practice Day. The car show takes place in the Sunshine Foods parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The practice session starts at 3 p.m. and runs until dusk at the racetrack. The racing season opener is May 6th.

McCrossan Boys Ranch is hosting a Spring Plant & Garden Sale/Swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People attending the event are asked to donate items to the ranch including work gloves and work boots, plus board games, drawing supplies as well as grooming brushes for the horses. Cash donations are always welcome.

Bacon Fest is a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz. It’s taking place from noon to 3 p.m. at Remedy at 611 and includes a bacon recipe contest, a bacon eating contest plus an oinking contest. A $10 pork pass gets you a sample of each bacon recipe.

Shops at The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls are hosting a Spring Fling, which includes discounts and special events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Spring Fling will include a pop-up petting zoo, pop-up bouquet bar and pop-up photo booth.

The Mighty Corson Arts Players present At Long Last Leo. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. in the Corson Playhouse, north of Brandon. Tickets are $20.

The City of Sioux Falls’ free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off is open. It’s located on North Lyon Boulevard, just south of the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. You can drop off your leaves and branches from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through May 28th. Just make sure you remove leaves from plastic bags.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include 1959’s Sleeping Beauty, rated G, plus Blood Simple and Speed, both rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Big George Foreman and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, both rated PG-13 and Somewhere in Queens, rated R.

This is the final weekend to see movies at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion before it closes during construction of the Sweetman Planetarium. The movies include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the the Quad City Steamwheelers. Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.