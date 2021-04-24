Saturday Boredom Busters: April 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Party for the Planet is a celebration of Earth Day at the Great Plains Zoo. The party goes from 1-4 p.m. and includes fun nature activities and ways to make your backyard more wildlife friendly. The first 100 people through the gates will receive a Party for the Planet kit containing a reusable produce bag, garden tool and nature journal. The cost is a zoo admission.

Vendors are selling repurposed, rustic, vintage and one-of-a-kind items at the Junkin’ Market Days Spring Market. It’s taking place in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5.

The 60.5 Move Expo encourages everyone to move their bodies for 60.5 minutes. Activities and workouts will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls.

Define Beat is a high-energy, full-body 45-minute workout hosted by Sioux Falls Parks & Rec and Define Yoga. The workout begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Levitt band shell in downtown Sioux Falls. Tennis shoes are required.

The Sod Busters Radio Control Model Airplane Club is hosting an auction of hundreds of planes and accessories. The auction is in Exhibit Hall One of the Sioux Falls Convention Center, starting at 10 a.m.

Levitt in Your Living Room presents the group Ranky Tanky. The free virtual concert gets underway at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and free coffee and treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The Stampede hockey season closes out the season against the Lincoln Stars. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.