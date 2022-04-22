SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can safely dispose of your old documents and other paper clutter during today’s Shred Event in Sioux Falls. It takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Roosevelt, Washington and Lincoln High Schools. It’s a touchless event where volunteers will remove the items from your backseat while you stay inside your car. Your $5 donation per box or bag will go to Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers.

Roll up your sleeves for the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day. The cleanup will take place at 8 locations along the river in Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can check in at Falls Park, Elmen Park Trailhead, Cherry Rock Park, Pasley Park, Spencer Park, Sertoma Park, Dunham Park and Legacy Park. Volunteer coordinators will be at each park location with bags, maps, and gloves.

Junkin’ Market Days is an indoor market that filled with repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage and one-of-a-kind finds. It’s taking place in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is hosting a Fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees. The congregation Light to the World will provide ethnic food, including traditional Ukrainian dumplings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The El Riad Shrine Circus features three performances at the Sioux Falls Arena at 10 a.m., 2:30 and 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $12, free for ages 12 and under.

The 60.5 Move Health & Wellness Expo is an event at the Washington Pavilion to get families to move their bodies for 60.5 minutes of healthy activities. The expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include vendor booths featuring wellness experts.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show has moved to a new location at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Stampede hockey team wraps up its season with a game against the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. The first 500 kids get a free Stampede t-shirt.