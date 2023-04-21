SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can safely discard all your sensitive documents during the Shred Event in Sioux Falls today. Drop off the documents at four locations: Minnwest Bank on S. Louise Avenue, the Washington High School parking lot, the Washington Pavilion parking lot, and a new location, Sioux Falls Christian at 69th & Cliff from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Your $5 per box donation will go to support Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers.

Volunteers are invited to clean up trash during the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup. You can check-in and pick up supplies including gloves and bags at Falls, Cherry Rock, Pasley, Yankton Trail, Sertoma, Legacy and Elmwood Parks. The cleanup goes from 10 a.m. to noon.

You can also help with cleanup at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. Good Earth Day goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring work gloves to help on projects that include trail cleanup, landscaping and playground improvements. Volunteers can meet at the park’s visitor center.

The Great Plains Zoo is hosting a Party for the Planet, with fun activities that show families how to make their backyards more wildlife friendly, while also teaching about conservation. The party goes from 1-4 p.m. It’s free with a zoo admission.

Celebrate Earth Day at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. There will be crafts, activities, games and snacks taking place at Center Court from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 150 children will receive a complimentary gift back and seedling to plant.

The El Riad Shrine Circus features three performances at the Sioux Falls Arena. Show times are 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, free for children ages 12 and under.

A fundraiser will take place in Hartford to help Deb Bender, who’s awaiting a double-lung transplant. The fundraising is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 120 Main Events and includes a pork loin sandwich meal, a bake sale, raffles and silent auctions.

The Augustana Brass Choir presents Brass Fest, featuring the U.S. Air Force Offutt Brass. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Hamre Recital Hall on the Augie campus. Admission is free.

Junkin’ Market Days is an indoor market that selling boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods and much more. It’s taking place at the Expo Center at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. Free for children 12 and under.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.