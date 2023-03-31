SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids can get a jump on Easter week by hopping to Easter Egg Hunts this weekend. They’re taking place at Tea Play Place at 9 a.m., plus Journey Elementary School in Sioux Falls at 10 a.m. and Lawrence Elementary School in Canton, SD at 10 a.m.

Tickets are still available for the PBR: Unleash The Beast Tour at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The action gets underway at 6:45 p.m. Sunday’s event starts at 2:45 p.m.

American Cheer Elite is hosting a Pancake Breakfast to raise funds for their upcoming trip to the National Summit Championship in Orlando, Florida. Serving time is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary in Sioux Falls. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Sioux Falls artist Hector Curriel will be drawing caricatures of customers at the La Luna Cafe as part of a fundraiser for earthquake victims in Turkey. Get your picture drawn and make a donation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will also feature live music.

Local vendors will be highlighting sustainability practices in South Dakota during the One Book Siouxland Kick-Off. The event, celebrating the book Accidental Rancher by Eliza Blue, takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the downtown Sioux Falls Public Library. There will also be a storytime and children’s activities.

SafeSplash Sioux Falls East located at Dawley Farm Village in Sioux Falls is hosting a Grand Opening and Swim School Open House. It’s taking place from 2-5 p.m. and includes games, food, tours, a photo booth, plus 6 free trial lessons each half-hour. There will also be a giveaway of free lessons for one month. Admission is free.

The Arlington American Legion Post 42 is hosting an all-you-can-eat Rocky Mountain oysters dinner from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children, free for ages 3 and under.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SCHEELS Fish Fest in Sioux Falls includes hot buys, giveaways, vendors and tips from the experts. Today’s free seminar features Ted Takasaki from 10 to 11 a.m.

Benson’s Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.