Saturday Boredom Busters: April 17th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers and the Better Business Bureau are hosting a Shred Event to help protect your personal information. The Shred Event will be taking place in the parking lot of all three Sioux Falls public high schools. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon. You can bring your sensitive documents including personal, financial, tax or other information to be shredded. Crime Stoppers is asking that you make a $5 donation per box.

Paws to Celebrate is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The event is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center from 6-11 p.m. and includes live and silent auctions. Tickets are $75.

National Park Week begins today with free entry to national parks in South Dakota. Park fees are waived today at popular attractions including Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, Wind and Jewel Caves and the Minuteman Missile site. Parks will be hosting several special programs throughout the week.

The Racin,’ Ranchin,’ & Ropin’ Extravaganza at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds includes barrel racing at 10 a.m. and breakaway roping at 1 p.m. The ranch rodeo gets underway at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, free for kids 6 and under.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The Black Hills Farmers Market offers locally-grown produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Mountain Time at Market Park in Rapid City.