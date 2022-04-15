SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Everyone is invited to celebrate spring and explore downtown Sioux Falls during the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt.

Kids and their families can venture through several downtown shops while collecting candy-filled Easter eggs and other goodies from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You’re also invited to jump into spring with the Great Plains Zoo’s Hug-A-Bunny event. Activities include a morning egg hunt starting at 10:15 a.m. That’s followed by bunny storytime and zookeeper chats throughout the day. An afternoon egg hunt begins at 3 p.m.

Other events include an Easter Egg Hunt at Zion Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. and an Easter Egg Hunt at Good Earth Farm in Lennox, SD at 1 p.m. Skate City in Sioux Falls is hosting an Eggstravaganza where you can skate with the Easter bunny and win prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $7.

Lights Up Productions presents the play The Passion and the Cross at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. The performance is at 4 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Tri-City Storm. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Full Circle Book Co-Op is hosting a Live Art Party from 8-10 p.m. Meet local artists as they fill a blank canvas within a 30-minute deadline. The audience votes on their favorite painting.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Steel Magnolias, The Prince of Egypt and Dr. Strangelove, all rated PG, plus Monty Python’s Life of Brian, rated R.

New holiday releases playing at a theater near you include Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, rated PG-13 and Father Stu, rated R.