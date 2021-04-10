Saturday Boredom Busters: April 10th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The top bull riders in the world are competing in PBR: Unleash the Beast at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The action gets underway at 6:45 p.m. The event will be selling at 100-percent capacity. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

Dress for Success Sioux Falls is hosting a Spring Closet Sale from 9 a.m. to noon at EmBe’s downtown gym. When you make a purchase, you have the opportunity to come back for a bag sale from 1-4 p.m. Anything you can fit in the bag is $20. Masks are required for all shoppers.

Gift of Hope is an outdoor candlelight vigil fundraiser benefiting Catholic Family Services. The vigil begins at 8:15 in front of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls and includes music and a message from Bishop Donald DeGrood.

The Arabian Horse Society of South Dakota is hosting the 50th annual Spring Arabian Horse Show this weekend at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Activities get underway at 9 a.m. Sunday’s events start at 8 a.m.

Also at the fairgrounds, it’s the final weekend of the season for Benson’s Flea Market in the Expo Center. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

The Face Behind the Mask: Disguising the Inner Soul is an exhibit at the Eide/Dalrymple Gallery on the campus of Augustana University exploring the historical and cultural significance of masks. Today’s hours are from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. The exhibit runs through April 16th.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The Black Hills Farmers Market offers locally-grown produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Mountain Time at Market Park in Rapid City.