Saturday Boredom Busters: December 25th

PIERRE, SD (KELO) — It’s the final weekend of Christmas at the Capitol. Dozens of decorated trees are on display inside the state capitol in Pierre from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

KELOLAND TV will be broadcasting Christmas services throughout the day. Programming starts at 1 p.m. Central Time with Celebrate Church, followed by Bethany Church at 2 p.m., A Prairie Christmas airs at 3 p.m., the service at First United Methodist Church of Brookings airs at 4 p.m., followed by Christmas at the Cathedral, at 6:30 p.m.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 25-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta Street.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.