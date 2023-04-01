SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are plenty of Easter Egg Hunts to begin Easter Week in KELOLAND. The egg hunts are taking place at Southern Hills Church in Sioux Falls beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Newday Church in Harrisburg, SD at 10 a.m. and at the Crooks Community Center at 3 p.m.

PBR: Unleash The Beast Tour wraps up its three-day run in Sioux Falls. The action gets underway at 2:45 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Heartland Handbells present their Spring Concert in Sioux Falls, featuring 13 advanced bell choir ringers plus percussion and saxophone. The free concert gets underway at 3 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $9, $2 for children.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Skiing and snowboarding season wraps up today at Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, SD in the Northern Black Hills. The slopes are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be live music and chances to win door prizes throughout the afternoon at the Dark Horse Saloon in the Nevada Gulch Lodge.

Benson’s Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

Spend the afternoon checking out exhibits at three popular attractions in downtown Sioux Falls. The Old Courthouse Museum along with the Pettigrew Home & Museum and the Washington Pavilion are open from noon to 5 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Jumanji, rated PG and The Quiet Girl, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and His Only Son, both rated PG-13.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce takes on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA G-League. Tip-off is at 9:05 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.