Bikers Head Home From Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Sunday is the final day of the 78th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Bikers are traveling across the state to head home.

“I’ve experienced it and I’m ready to go home,” Pat Moynagh said.

“The riding is pretty reasonable. It hasn’t gotten too hot yet. Just stopped for gas, and I’m planning on cruising out as far as I can. Hopefully back to the state line of Michigan,” Grant Honsowetz said.

While some bikers had been to the motorcycle rally before, others it was their first time.

“It was my first time out there. It was something I’ve always wanted to do and finally all the stars aligned and I made it out here,” Honsowetz said.

“I went in 2016 and I said I’d never go back again because the partying was so wild. But, my buddy hadn’t seen it yet, so I felt obligated,” Robert McGuirk said.

“It was in my bucket list to come out to Sturgis and see it one time and experience it, and it was a fascinating experience,” Moynagh said.

Many of the bikers say the beauty of the Black Hills was their favorite part of the rally.

“What we really primarily come here for also is the riding, the badlands, Custer State Park, the Needles Highway. The riding is prolific,” McGuirk said.

“It was fascinating. The scenery and the comradery was pretty good,” Moynagh said.

“Absolutely unforgettable. Just riding up into the mountains, riding out into Wyoming and seeing what there is to see. It’ was absolutely beautiful,” Honsowetz said

Despite many people traveling today, bikers say the roads weren’t too busy.