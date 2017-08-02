Bikers And Businesses Ready For Start Of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

It’s just days away from hundreds of thousands of people filling the streets of Sturgis for the annual motorcycle rally.



Leroy Peters has been coming to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for 47 years. Though he isn’t staying for the full event, he does like to stop in before the crowds get too big.



“We’re going to catch the first day of the rally and then leave Saturday morning,” Peters said.



He’s not the only one making the trip early. The streets are already filled with motorcycles taking in Sturgis and the Black Hills.



“I expect usual biker rally stuff, full streets, people acting crazy. We’re going to do some sightseeing; that’s why we came early,” biker Bill Lewis said.



Businesses in Sturgis say they’re also ready for the start of this year’s rally. Though they’ve already seen customers this week, they’re ready for the increase in foot traffic.



“They’re slowly starting to pick up, mornings are a little slower, but day by day, it’s going to get busier and busier,” Black Hills Trading Company Jessa Bartch said.



For one business, this is the first year to be this close to the action.



“We were a little bit out of town last year. This year we’re on Main Street, so I’m really hoping that everything flows,” Pain for Sale Tattooing owner John Puckett said.



Whatever the reason that brings them to the rally, everyone who arrives agrees that making the trip to Sturgis is always worth it.



“Just the ride I guess,” Peters said.



“You meet people from all over the country so it’s just fun to see all the different stuff that goes on,” Lewis said.



The 77th annual rally officially kicks off this Friday and runs until August 13. Vendors have also started filling the streets as well.









