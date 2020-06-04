Bike Night is back at Red Rock benefiting Children’s Home Society

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — After missing multiple weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bike Night is back at the Red Rock Bar & Grill near Rowena.

Wednesday night’s warm weather and picturesque skies brought the masses out to Bike Night at the Red Rock. The event is in its sixth year and benefits the Children’s Home Society.

“Last year we raised just shy of $25,000 for local kids, which I think just under $20,000 went to Children’s Home Society last year,” Red Rock owner Mitch Runge said.

“Just an opportunity to bring the community together and some bikes and have a good time, and really the official kickoff to summer and it’s grown from there. What started as a handful of bikes the first year has turned into what you see now,” Bike Night MC Crazy Frank said.

This year’s first few Bike Nights were canceled due to COVID-19. Event organizers have now added a hand washing station, sanitizer bottles, and boast plenty of outdoor space.

“We sit on a big piece of property, we have spools and picnic tables and stuff spread out throughout the property. If you don’t want to be near the crowd of people, you don’t have to be, there’s plenty of room here,” Runge said.

“There are some corona concerns, but you know it’s outside, you can social distance, and knock on wood everybody’s been healthy and happy and having a good time,” Crazy Frank said.

Wade Schuck has been attending Bike Night for three years.

“I’ve always got a lot of friends that come out here. It’s great to see all these bikes, and just get out and enjoy the nice weather and drink some beer,” Biker enthusiast Wade Schuck said.

Bike Night is helping folks find normalcy, while benefiting Children’s Home Society.

“You’ve got to come out, it’s a great cause,” Crazy Frank said.

The event is every Wednesday night and runs through early September. Runge hopes to hit a six-year total of $100,000 by the end of the summer.