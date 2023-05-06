PHILADELPHIA (Associated Press) — A spectator was taken to a trauma center after falling over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen while reaching for a baseball in the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

The fan was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene, after he tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field.

The injury occurred when the fan reached over the railing in an attempt to retrieve a ball thrown his way, the Phillies said in a statement. The Phillies said the fan was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark. His injuries were not disclosed.

Later in the game, a Phillies employee was cleaning blood off the concrete in the area where the fan fell.