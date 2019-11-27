1  of  40
Closings & Delays
Alcester-Hudson School District Avon Ministerial Association Beresford School District Canton School District City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Beresford City of Canton City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Lennox City of Parker City of Salem City of Springfield City of Worthington Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School Deubrook School District Elk Point-Jefferson School District Freeman Academy Gayville-Volin Harris-Lake Park Harrisburg School District Irene-Wakonda Ivanhoe School District Lennox School District Marion Marshall Mount Marty College Murray County Central Northwest Iowa CC Oglala Lakota County Platte-Geddes Sibley-Ocheyedan Tracy Viborg-Hurley Windom

Baby Yoda GIFs are back after ‘confusion’ led to removal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – People can send each other animations of Baby Yoda again.

Giphy, a database of the mini-videos, had been removing animated GIF files of the Star Wars character from the new Disney Plus streaming series “The Mandalorian.” That led to speculation that Disney asked for this because of copyright concerns.

But Giphy is blaming “confusion” in a statement. It says it conducted a review, and Baby Yoda GIFs are back and available to share.

Giphy says it’s sorry to Disney for any inconvenience.

Giphy declined to elaborate on why it removed the GIFs. Disney referred questions to Giphy.

“The Mandalorian” is one of a handful of new series on Disney Plus, which launched two weeks ago and attracted 10 million subscribers on its first day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests