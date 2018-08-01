Avera Health And USD Partner For History-Making Scholarship

Avera Health has started a a scholarship fund for American Indians at The University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.

The Avera Health American Indian Scholarship Fund will help provide educational opportunities for American Indian medical students. The receiver of the scholarship will be encouraged to provide care in underserved areas in South Dakota.

The scholarship will provide $24,000 for American Indian students who are enrolled members of federally recognized tribes located in South Dakota or the upper Midwest. The first recipient scholar will be announced in July.