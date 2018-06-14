Avera Expands Tele-Health Services To Patients Dealing With Addictions

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration is providing Avera Health with a $750,000 grant to help patients with drug problems. Avera will use the money to expand it’s tele-health services to those struggling with addictions in rural areas.

The world of Skype and Facetime is coming to the field of addiction therapy. Tele-health, the interactive, long-distance, virtual medical appointment allows Avera addiction counselors in Sioux Falls to connect with patients in Flandreau and Aberdeen.

“So some of those services that we’re going to be offering would be doing addiction assessments, individual therapy and group therapy,” Avera Addiction Recovery Program Outpatient Manager Malia Holbeck said.

Rural areas of South Dakota are most undeserved when it comes to addiction treatment.

“Flandreau is a really good example, they don’t have any addiction services in that town. So this is really being able to provide those patients with that community some access to addiction services,” Holbeck said.

Many patients are so comfortable with the technology that they’re often more willing to open up about their addictions than if they were meeting with a counselor in-person.

“A lot of people are very comfortable with technology and have used some sort of video platform through their phones or through their tablets already,” Holbeck said.

Avera hopes to expand the program to additional clinics so even more patients dealing with addictions can get the help they need.

Holbeck says the technology is so far advanced that there are very few delays during these electronic appointments.

If you, or a loved one, are dealing with an addiction problem, we have information on services that Avera Health provides. Please click here.