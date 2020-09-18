Authorities recovery 2 of 3 bodies from plane crash in Minnesota

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the three people who died when their single-engine plane crashed into a water-filled quarry last weekend.

The bodies of 60-year-old Larry Schlichting, of Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato, have been recovered from the quarry on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove. Sheriff’s officials say a dive team continues to search for the third person who died when the Cessna went down last Sunday. Some wreckage of the plane has been recovered.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)