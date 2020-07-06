Authorities do not believe Nima Sherpa’s death is suspicious

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a child found the body of a missing man inside a car on the east side of Sioux Falls.

48-year-old Nima Sherpa had been missing for nearly three weeks when police were called to the 200 block of North Rochelle Place. A child found his body inside a neighbor’s car.

“It was really a unique situation. I know detectives had walked past that car numerous times” Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

As detectives were searching sheds, Sherpa was in an unlocked, but rarely used vehicle and shielded by a black sled.

“Apparently, you had to look, like go up to the window and look inside and there was just a little portion that you would be able to see there was somebody inside there. I guess there was a child who had looked inside and saw that and that’s how he was discovered,” Clemens said.

Clemens says the car’s owner mowed near the vehicle several times, but didn’t see anything.

“It’s really frustrating to realize or know that he was found that close to where he lived and the fact that so many people had walked past that and just didn’t see him,” Clemens said.

Clemens calls it a “sad situation”, but authorities do not believe the death is suspicious.

“We’re still treating it as an unattended death. Until we get that final determination from the coroner what that cause and manner of death is, we’re still going to be investigating it,” Clemens said.

Sherpa’s autopsy will be completed this week. Police are also awaiting autopsy results on another missing person, Angela Armstrong, who’s body was found next to her vehicle in a garage on the west side of town.