Amazon Alexa to buy movie tickets?

Do you have an Amazon Alexa advice? If you do, you’ll soon be able to do more than just get your KELOLAND flash briefings.

Alexa will soon be able to help you plan a night out.

Amazon says that soon the device should be able to do things like purchase movie tickets and set up a reservation at your favorite restaurant. The head scientist for Alexa says Amazon is working with companies like Atom Tickets, Uber and opentable to make Alexa more versatile.

This feature should be available for customers within the next few months.

Amazon says it will take years to make Alexa more conversational but see these new capabilities as a major breakthrough.

