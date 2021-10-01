‘Woster Plaza’ to be built at Stockyards Ag Experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A $1.5 million pledge will go to complete an interactive, outdoor plaza at the Stockyards Ag Experience in Sioux Falls.

The outdoor plaza will be named after longtime Sioux Falls Stockyards employee Jim Woster. It will be located at Falls Park, providing education and active recreation for visitors.

The pledge from Philanthropist and businessman T. Denny Sanford and First PREMIER/PREMIER Bankcard was announced at a fundraising event on Thursday.

The gift allows the organization to complete the second phase of the Stockyards Ag Experience.

“The generosity of Mr. Sanford not only brings the Stockyards Ag Experience Plaza project to the finish line, it allows us to honor our founder in a truly meaningful way. I can’t think of a better way to cement Jim Woster’s commitment to area agriculture than naming this project the ‘Woster Plaza,’” Abby Bischoff, Executive Director of the Stockyards Ag Experience, said.

Courtesy Stockyards Ag Experience

The Stockyards Ag Experience Plaza and Barn are being developed as regional attractions to highlight the story of agriculture in the economy and society, while showcasing its impact on the region.