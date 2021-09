SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is responsible for the $200,000 settlement payment made to Sherry Bren, the former Executive Director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program, according to a copy of the settlement agreement stemming from Bren's complaint.

Bren's complaint said she was forced to retire because of her age. The complaint said DLR Secretary Marcia Hultman had asked for Bren's retirement because of "(Bren's) inability to shift gears."