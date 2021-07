SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The first hydrant block party hosted by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Sioux Falls Police, and Sioux Falls Parks and Rec is Thursday, July 8.

The event is free for all ages to attend from 1 to 3 p.m. at Frank Olson Park. There will be games, music and of course a hydrant spray. The Siouxland Book Mobile will also be in attendance.